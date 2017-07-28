This amazing fireball was recorded on the night of 28 July 2017 at 3:29 local time ( 1:29 universal time). It was associated with the alpha-Capricornid meteor shower. The event was produced by a fragment from comet 169P / NEAT that impacted the atmosphere at about 90,000 km / h.The fireball began at a height of about 104 km and ended at an altitude of around 75 km. It was recorded in the framework of the SMART Project from the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almeria, Spain), La Hita (Toledo, Spain), Seville and Huelva.This spectacular fireball flew over southern Cordoba in the early hours of July 28, at 3:29 local time (1:29 universal time).The luminous phenomenon began at an altitude of about 104 km and advanced in a northeasterly direction, extinguishing to about 75 km of altitude when it was almost on the vertical of the locality of Baena.The fireball has been recorded by detectors of the SMART Project (University of Huelva) operating within the framework of the Spanish Research Network on Bolides and Meteorites from the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería), La Hita (Toledo), Seville and Huelva.This fireball is associated with the meteor shower of the Alpha-Capricorn.