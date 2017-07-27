Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
Mon, 17 Jul 2017 06:07 UTC
The luminous phenomenon began on the province of Jaén, at a height of about 120 km above sea level, and ended at an altitude of about 75 km.
The fireball has been recorded by detectors of the SMART Project (University of Huelva) operating in the framework of the Spanish Research Network on Bolides and Meteorites from the astronomical observatories of La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada) and Seville.
- Report: Human embryo DNA edited in the US for the first time
