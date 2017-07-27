This ball of fire flew over Andalusia on July 17 at 6:07 local time (4:07 UT). The event was caused by the entry into the Earth's atmosphere of a meteoroid of cometary origin.The luminous phenomenon began on the province of Jaén, at a height of about 120 km above sea level, and ended at an altitude of about 75 km.The fireball has been recorded by detectors of the SMART Project (University of Huelva) operating in the framework of the Spanish Research Network on Bolides and Meteorites from the astronomical observatories of La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada) and Seville.