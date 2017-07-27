© YouTube/Meteors
This stunning fireball overflew Toledo and Madrid on July 27 at 00:35 local time (22:35 Universal Time on July 26). The event was produced by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at around 54.000 km/h.

The fireball began at a height of about 80 km and ended at an altitude of 45 km. It was recorded in the framework of the SMART Project from the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería, Spain) and La Hita (Toledo, Spain).


The fireball has been recorded by the detectors of the SMART Project (University of Huelva) operating within the framework of the Spanish Research Network on Bolides and Meteorites from the observatories