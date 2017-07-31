Society's Child
Nightmare scenario: 15yo sex attack victim raped again by driver she flagged down for help - UPDATE: Rapists charged
Fri, 28 Jul 2017 16:19 UTC
The 15-year-old girl had walked with her friend to Witton railway station, near Aston Villa football ground, on Tuesday night. Police say she was approached by the first suspect, who led her away to an isolated part of the station where she was then raped.
The attack took place between 7pm on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday.
After the first attack, the teen left the station and stopped a passing car to ask the driver for help. She was then raped again after getting into the second suspect's vehicle.
Both suspects are described as Asian men in their early 20s. The first has light skin, brown eyes, and a skinny build. He is about 6ft tall and was wearing a tracksuit and black trainers. The second suspect is around 5ft 7in, of large build with a close-cropped beard. He was wearing a blue jumper and black jeans.
Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick, of British Transport Police, said: "This was a horrifying ordeal for this young girl and we have specially trained officers supporting her.
"It is now vitally important we investigate exactly what happened on Tuesday morning as well as identifying offenders for both of these awful incidents. My detectives are currently examining all available CCTV in an effort to identify the offenders and whilst these enquiries are made, we are keen to speak with any potential witnesses.
"Whilst this incident happened during the early morning and there may not have been many people around, I would be keen to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time.
"If you were passing by the station and saw two girls walking with an older man, then please get in touch immediately. Likewise, if you saw any suspicious vehicles close to Witton station close to 2am then please get in touch as soon as possible. Your information could prove vital in our enquiries to identify the perpetrators."
Comment: The girl was apparently 14, not 15, and two men, aged 35 and 27, have been arrested in connection with the first rape following the release of CCTV footage. Police are still looking for information on the second rape:
DCI Tony Fitzpatrick of British Transport Police said: "There have been significant developments after we released CCTV images of two men we would like to speak with. I'd like to thank the public and the media for the overwhelming support in sharing this appeal.Update (July 31): The 27-year-old arrested yesterday has been charged with the first rape.
"Both these arrests relate to the first incident at Witton station on Tuesday evening this week. Our investigation into the second incident in the vehicle continues at a pace. The young victim was raped for a second time in a vehicle close to Witton station at approximately 2am.
"I am still looking to hear from anyone who lives locally to Witton and saw a young girl walking by herself during the early hours of Wednesday morning. If you saw any vehicle or any person acting suspiciously then please get in touch as soon as possible."
Khurram Rahi, of Rosefield Road, Smethwick, was arrested on Saturday and has been remanded in custody. He was charged at Birmingham Magistrate's Court on Monday morning.Still no news on the alleged second rapist.
A 34-year-old was also arrested and then released, but remains under investigation.
