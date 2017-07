© PINAC

This behavior is normal for this breed as well many others and is by no means a display of aggression towards a human, it is simply dog play.



Not knowing this or simply not caring Tenney can then be seen raising his pistol and killing China, for coming when he called her and for no other reason...This is simply another case of a scared cop killing a friendly dog because he was SCARED.

I don't understand why the police officer got out of the car and approached three dogs he didn't know...They would have been fine until Mark got there.

How do you explain to your three-year-old that your dog is not coming home?

For years, TFTP has been reporting on the disturbing practice of police shooting people's pets and claiming they 'feared for their lives.' However, the following account may be the worst we've ever seen. Not only did the cop shoot the dog, but called him close enough so that he wouldn't waste his bullets, presumably, when he dispatched the dog.Alliance Ohio Police Officer Josh Tenney's body camera captured all the moments leading up to the dog's killing.But what happened next should give pause to any pet owner who's even considering calling 911 to get police to help corral their pet. Tenney approached a car wash, still calling out for the dogs to come to him. When, all of a sudden, one of the dogs ran to him.Tenney radioed in "shots fired" to which the dispatcher responded "the owner is en route", but it was already too late. In fairness to the officer, he could have shot all three dogs, and his shot placement was apparently on target. But, the entire incident leaves us scratching our heads and asking serious questions.Why did Officer Tenney call the dog if he was only going to kill him when he came running at him? Why didn't the officer at least extend a hand to see if the do was going to sniff or lick him, instead of going straight to the firearm to end the perceived threat to his safety?According to PINAC , the dog's name is "China";Morgan Furry, the dogs' owner, is also asking for answers . She said her dogs were "playful" and weren't aggressive. She said the two pit bulls and a rottweiler had crawled under her fence and she asked Mark, her husband, to go get the dogs.Now she says she has to explain to her kids why "China" won't be coming home.Sergeant Michael Yarian said, "he did not have any other choice," and that he was acting "within policy" when Tenney chose to shoot the older pit bull."I didn't want to have to shoot it," Tenney told his superiors in the aftermath of the dog's killing. As he recounted the situation, he forgot or failed to mention he shot at the dog once while standing in the car wash parking lot.For Officer Tenney, we have the following advice. If you don't want a dog to come to you, then do all of us living creatures a favor and stop calling them to come to you, unless of course all you want to do is fire your weapon in the line of duty. You could've waited the extra two minutes for animal control to arrive. At least that way you don't become part of a larger national discussion on the epidemic of cops killing people's pets.