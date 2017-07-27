Alliance Ohio Police Officer Josh Tenney's body camera captured all the moments leading up to the dog's killing. For over 2 minutes, Tenney called out to the dogs who were not on their leashes. He appeared to be trying to get them to come to him. "Come here puppy!" he said quite affectionately.
But what happened next should give pause to any pet owner who's even considering calling 911 to get police to help corral their pet. Tenney approached a car wash, still calling out for the dogs to come to him. When, all of a sudden, one of the dogs ran to him.
It's unclear if the dog was responding to Tenney's calls or if he was charging him. At any rate, Tenney shot the dog, which got up, and continued running towards him. The officer then fired several more rounds, killing the dog. In all, Tenney may have fired five rounds at the dog he initially called to come to him.
Tenney radioed in "shots fired" to which the dispatcher responded "the owner is en route", but it was already too late. In fairness to the officer, he could have shot all three dogs, and his shot placement was apparently on target. But, the entire incident leaves us scratching our heads and asking serious questions.
Why did Officer Tenney call the dog if he was only going to kill him when he came running at him? Why didn't the officer at least extend a hand to see if the do was going to sniff or lick him, instead of going straight to the firearm to end the perceived threat to his safety?
According to PINAC, the dog's name is "China";
This behavior is normal for this breed as well many others and is by no means a display of aggression towards a human, it is simply dog play.Morgan Furry, the dogs' owner, is also asking for answers. She said her dogs were "playful" and weren't aggressive. She said the two pit bulls and a rottweiler had crawled under her fence and she asked Mark, her husband, to go get the dogs.
Not knowing this or simply not caring Tenney can then be seen raising his pistol and killing China, for coming when he called her and for no other reason...This is simply another case of a scared cop killing a friendly dog because he was SCARED.
I don't understand why the police officer got out of the car and approached three dogs he didn't know...They would have been fine until Mark got there.Now she says she has to explain to her kids why "China" won't be coming home.
How do you explain to your three-year-old that your dog is not coming home?Sergeant Michael Yarian said, "he did not have any other choice," and that he was acting "within policy" when Tenney chose to shoot the older pit bull.
"I didn't want to have to shoot it," Tenney told his superiors in the aftermath of the dog's killing. As he recounted the situation, he forgot or failed to mention he shot at the dog once while standing in the car wash parking lot.
He said the smaller dogs tried to protect him, and that he only started shooting once he'd backed down the small hill into the grass where the fatal shots were fired.
"Oh he was definitely trying," to bite him he told his fellow officers. "This one charged at me pretty good....I backed away...Mama Bear came at me pretty hard," he said.
For Officer Tenney, we have the following advice. If you don't want a dog to come to you, then do all of us living creatures a favor and stop calling them to come to you, unless of course all you want to do is fire your weapon in the line of duty. You could've waited the extra two minutes for animal control to arrive. At least that way you don't become part of a larger national discussion on the epidemic of cops killing people's pets.
