President Trump's policy in the Greater Middle East is beginning to materialize. While up until now, the United States and their allies have been attempting to destroy states and impose chaos, they are now legitimizing alliances against the jihadists. Although in theory, Iran, Syria and the Hezbollah are still enemies to be defeated, in practice, they have become partners. In the end, this new deal could enable the states of the region to force the multinational companies out of the political sphere and re-establish peace.Little by little, President Trump's foreign policy is taking shape. Concerning the Greater Middle East, he has managed, with the help of his National Security advisor, General H.R. McMaster and his Director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo, to put an end to to the secret programs which offer help to the jihadists.Contrary to the innuendos published by the Washington Post, while this decision was taken just before the Trump-Putin meeting at the G20, it had in fact been taken a little more than two weeks earlier, during the preparation of the mid-May summit in Riyadh. Its objective was not to kneel before the Tsar of Russia, as the Washingtonian political class purport, but to put an end to the use of terrorism, as Donald Trump had declared during his electoral campaign.The lying insinuations of the Washington Post were adopted by the whole of the Western Press. Perhaps this is due to the gregarious spirit of Western journalists, but perhaps - more probably - it demonstrates that the major medias are owned by the partisans of war in the Middle East and against Russia.The Bulgarian revelations about the existence of a vast arms traffic set up by General David Petraeus when he was still Director of the CIA, in 2012, and continued by him from his offices at the financial investment fund KKR, leave one stunned at the power of these war-makers.At least 17 states participated in operation Timber Sycamore, in which Azerbaïdjan took care of the transport of 28,000 tonnes of weapons and Israël supplied false documents concerning their final destination. In all likelihood, David Petraeus and KKR were helped by the Assistant Secretary General of the UNO, Jeffrey Feltman. Of course, this gigantic traffic, without precedent in History in terms of its volume, will lead to no legal action, neither in the states concerned, nor on the international stage.In any case, the difficulties encountered by Donald Trump in imposing his will on the CIA and the Pentagon, as well as the existence of this parallel half-public, half-private network, enable us to note the complexity of his task in a world order subverted by private interests.So far, the offensive by the Iraqi and Syrian armies aimed at re-opening the Silk Road have not been stopped by the US forces, despite various incidents.The offensive launched in the Jurd d'Ersal by the Syrian Arab Army, with Hezbollah and in coordination with the Lebanese Army, is the first visible fruit of Washington's new policy. While harshly criticizing the presence of Hezbollah, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, at the request of Saudi Arabia, authorized his army to participate in the operation. This is the first time that the two armies - Lebanese and Syrian - and the Resistance, have officially acted together. Riyadh, without disarming in the face of the Party of God and Iran, decided that it made more sense to work with Hezbollah and finish in priority with the jihadists.