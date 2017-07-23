$6.5 trillion means how much now?

~$65,000 per US average household, based upon ~$50,000 annual income. This means if your household's annual income is ~$100,000, your family was looted ~$130,000.

Embezzling a billion dollars from a US military project 6,500 times.

Embezzling a billion dollars of our tax money every day for 18 years (that's $10 from every US household everyday).

Both cases are .01% oligarchs transferring public funds to "other than public" recipients; that is,

massive theft.

Essential economic facts showing .01% looting & lying

Demand .01% arrests for Orwellian lies and crimes