Catherine Austin Fitts just published documentation of Department of Defense (DOD) official audit reports from 1998 that acknowledge "losing track" of $6.5 trillion, along with Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) admission of "losing" over $100 billion. This is euphemistically termed "unaccounted," and literally means that DOD agrees they received these funds, agrees the funds are gone, and then claims to not have records of where the money went.

This is the work of Dr. Mark Skidmore and graduate students; Dr. Skidmore is the Director of the North Central Regional Center for Rural Development at Michigan State University and Professor and Morris Chair in State and Local Gov't Finance and Policy. Catherine was managing director and member of the board of directors of the Wall Street investment bank Dillon, Read & Co. Inc., Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner for HUD in the first Bush Administration, and president of Hamilton Securities Group, Inc. She has designed and closed over $25 billion of transactions and investments to-date, and has led investment strategy for $300 billion of financial assets and liabilities.

I wrote last year upon publication of DOD's report. Of course, such "official" looting never happens with lawful accounting because records always show where the money goes. This would be like your bank agreeing they received a $65,000 deposit from you, agreeing the money was gone, and not refunding your account while claiming no further information of this "unaccountable," "lost," and "missing" money.

The most common historical explanation of governments "losing" money is, of course, embezzlement to enrich an oligarchy.

$6.5 trillion means how much now?
  • ~$65,000 per US average household, based upon ~$50,000 annual income. This means if your household's annual income is ~$100,000, your family was looted ~$130,000.
  • Embezzling a billion dollars from a US military project 6,500 times.
  • Embezzling a billion dollars of our tax money every day for 18 years (that's $10 from every US household everyday).
Please read those three real-world comparisons twice to allow your emotions to feel the outrageous .01% looting of your family.

An Inspector General is supposed to be head of an independent and non-partisan auditing organization to discover and investigate waste, embezzlement, and fraud. They are supposed to act as "watchdogs" to ensure government agencies are transparent and lawful, with power to subpoena and take testimonies under oath.

You may recall that DoD's claims of trillions of our tax dollars somehow going missing isn't new, and reported as $2.3 trillion by Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld on September 10, 2001 as "a matter of life and death" the day before a claimed airplane bulls-eyed into the Pentagon's accounting department, killing the very accountants tasked to find the "missing" money.

3-minute CBS report:


The fact that the Inspector General has not investigated with subpoenas and testimonies under oath speaks strongly as evidence of criminal complicity with the embezzlers.

A similar condition exists with the Federal Reserve, but we're allowed a little clarity from this 5-minute video of Congressman Alan Grayson (an economist) asking questions of the Fed's Inspector General during the Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations in 2009, where she admits she has no idea who received trillions in off-balance-sheet transfers from the Fed:


Both cases are .01% oligarchs transferring public funds to "other than public" recipients; that is, massive theft.

This could never occur within an ethical, law-abiding government, but would occur within a dictatorial empire. Let's look at connected facts: Therefore: DoD acts as its Orwellian opposite: Department of Offensive Wars.

Therefore: Government of the people, by the people and for the people acts as its Orwellian opposite: Government of the oligarchs, using the people, and enriching themselves.

Essential economic facts showing .01% looting & lying

Before we consider the obvious solution of We the People seeing the Emperor's New Clothes facts and demanding arrests to stop these OBVIOUS crimes centered in war, money, and lies, a few more data points of more trillions of our dollars looted from us by oligarchs: For Americans still zombiefied to "believe" in America, please embrace the reality that 40% of US children live at least one year of their lives in under-measured poverty, while oligarchs most responsible literally laugh in grandiose glee of the poverty they euphemise as "income inequality." Please absorb this 1-minute reality check:


John Perkins' 2-minutes of context as an illustration of what the US rogue state executes:


More game-changing economic data that confirm what we receive for economic leadership is literal criminal fraud: 15-minute video of obvious solutions: Mark Anielski and Ellen Brown's powerful 15-minute response to an interview at the Seizing an Alternative conference (and here, with videos here) with former World Bank economist Herman Daly and co-author John B. Cobb of For the Common Good (video should start at 1:04:43):


81-minute interview with Byron Dale and Greg Soderberg of WealthMoney.org (the three of us have combined over 90 years of research on this topic):

Demand .01% arrests for Orwellian lies and crimes

Obviously, when the truth is rogue state empire annually killing millions, harming billions, and looting trillions, the foremost response for justice is public call for .01% arrests.

Obviously.

I mean really, this is beyond anyone's imagination of psychopathic Big Lie crimes (although the facts will show more .01% horrendous crimes when Truth is unleashed).

The categories of crime we can demonstrate beyond reasonable doubt now include: In just 90 seconds, former US Marine Ken O'Keefe powerfully states how you may choose to voice "very obvious solutions": arrest the criminal leaders (video starts at 20:51, then finishes this episode of Cross Talk):



Note: I make all factual assertions as a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History, with all economics factual claims receiving zero refutation since I began writing in 2008 among Advanced Placement Macroeconomics teachers on our discussion board, public audiences of these articles, and international conferences (and here). I invite readers to empower their civic voices with the strongest comprehensive facts most important to building a brighter future. I challenge professionals, academics, and citizens to add their voices for the benefit of all Earth's inhabitants.

Carl Herman is a National Board Certified Teacher of US Government, Economics, and History; also credentialed in Mathematics. He worked with both US political parties over 18 years and two UN Summits with the citizen's lobby, RESULTS, for US domestic and foreign policy to end poverty. He can be reached at [email protected]

