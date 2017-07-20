© REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Syrian government forces regained control of 15 oil wells, a gas field close to Debsan and pumping stations in the south of the Raqqa province, a Syrian military source told Sputnik Wednesday.

Syrian government forces destroyed seven car bombs, a tank and several gun-mounted trucks during heavy fighting against the Daesh militants, the source added.

"The Syrian Army is advancing in the south of the Raqqa province. [The Syrian Army] regained control over 15 oil wells, freed the territory of a gas field and two pumping stations in Debsan. The Rmeilan settlement and the Rmeilan dam to the east of Debsan were liberated as well," the source said.