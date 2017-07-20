© Omar Sobhani / Reuters



"In case the US wants to insist on pursuing sanctions against Iran's defense sector and the IRGC [Revolutionary Guards], it needs to first dismantle its regional bases within a range of 1,000km around Iranian borders," Tasnim news agency quoted the commander as saying.



"Washington should be aware that it will pay dearly for any miscalculations," he went on to say.



Jafari said that Iranian missile capabilities are "rapidly growing," creating an effective deterrent against any threats, the agency reports. He added that the Islamic Republic's missile program is by no means "bargainable or negotiable."

"Drawing an analogy between the IRGC and terrorist groups and imposing the same sanctions (used against terrorists) on the IRGC would be a big risk to the US and its bases and forces stationed in the region," he said on Monday.



He also said that the Iranian missile program "is defensive and never would be subject to bargaining and negotiation at any level." The major general also called on the US to be more "cautious" and "think deeper" about its decisions relating to the anti-Iranian sanctions.

"The US behavior in Iraq and Syria is a perfect example of contradictions and blatant deception because it (the US) supports terrorists on the one hand and forms anti-terrorism coalitions on the other," he said on Wednesday, as reported by Tasnim.



He went on to say that "any agreement with the deceitful government of the US is unacceptable."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is, of course, more concerned about the security and stability of the region than a country like the US, which is trying to interfere and destabilize the region from thousands of kilometers away and affect regional equations in accordance with its strategic interests and objectives," he said.

"Iran remains ... one of the most dangerous threats to the United States - not only our interests here, around the world, but also to regional stability," she added.

