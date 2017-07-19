© cognitive liberty



'A successful biological warfare attack'

Nearly all of San Francisco received 500 particle minutes per liter. In other words, nearly every one of the 800,000 people in San Francisco exposed to the cloud at normal breathing rate (10 liters per minute) inhaled 5,000 or more particles per minute during the several hours that they remained airborne.

A mysterious death

but the court held that the government was immune to a lawsuit for negligence and that they were justified in conducting tests without subjects' knowledge