Three persons including a minor were killed when lightning struck them at Khindalal Toli village in Simdega district this evening, official sources said.They were identified as Rupesh Kujur (25), Tibrius Tirkey (22) and Sanatan Toppo (13), all residents of Khindalal Toli.Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri reached the spot and assured compensation to the family members of the victims.