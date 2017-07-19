A firenado was caught on camera swirling flames high up into the sky at the edge of a raging wildfire in Texas.

The firenado - aka a fire tornado or fire whirl - was recorded Thursday at the edge of a wildlife in Amarillo, Texas.

Experts said the phenomenon is caused when strong winds pass through large fires. A pair of YouTubers showed how firenados are formed by using a circle of fans to create an artificial fire whirl and filming it in slow motion.

Thursday's wildlife took place in a grassy farmland area with a low population and few structures in danger from the flames. The fire, located near Rick Husband Airport, was brought under control Thursday with no injuries or lost structures reported.