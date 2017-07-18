What Can You Do About Bad Breath?

Yellow Teeth: A Sign of Poor Habits or Staining Foods and Beverages

Plaque Buildup Sets the Stage for Tooth Decay and Gum Disease

"Plaque makes the teeth feel rough and slimy. It feels like the teeth have 'sweaters' on them ... Plaque will never go away completely, but it can be controlled with good oral hygiene and visits to the dentist."

Tooth Decay: How to Keep It in Check

Periodontal Disease Can Lead to Tooth Loss

"With time, plaque can spread and grow below the gum line. Toxins produced by the bacteria in plaque irritate the gums. The toxins stimulate a chronic inflammatory response ... and the tissues and bone that support the teeth are broken down and destroyed.

Gums separate from the teeth, forming pockets ... that become infected. As the disease progresses, the pockets deepen and more gum tissue and bone are destroyed. ... Eventually, teeth can become loose and may have to be removed."

How the Health of Your Mouth Affects Other Areas of Your Body

"A dirty mouth has been linked to respiratory diseases such as pneumonia, heart attacks and even MRSA — in the case of dentures. MRSA, or methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, is a bacteria resistant to a variety of medications that can infect the bloodstream and lining of the heart."

Final Thoughts About Caring for Your Teeth