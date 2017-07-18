© AP Photo/ Kamil Zihnioglu, Pool

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his opposition to the Russian-US deal on the ceasefire in southern Syria during a press conference following the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, local media reported Sunday.During the July 7 meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to implement a regional ceasefire in southern Syria.From Netanyahu's point of view the agreement perpetuated Iranian presence in the war-torn Arab republic, the Haaretz newspaper reported, adding that Netanyahu pointed out his complete opposition to the deal.