Another victorious Sunday for the Syrian Army.In the eastern province of Deir Ez Zour, Syrian Army destroyed several ISIS gatherings and positions in the surrounding areas of Al Panorama, the Al Hamidiyeh neighborhood in Deir Ez Zour city, and in the village of Al Baghiliyeh, located in the western countryside of the province.In addition, the Syrian Air Force carried out intense strikes, targeting ISIS centers, gatherings, and training camps in the surrounding areas of the Water Resources Hill, Al Panorama area, and the neighborhoods of Al Rashdiyeh and Al Kanamat.Scores of the terrorists were reportedly annihilated in the airstrikes. An ISIS command center in the village of Al Hosan, located in the western countryside of the province, was also destroyed.Meanwhile in the province of Homs, Syrian Air Force inflicted heavy losses in terms of personnel and equipment upon ISIS terrorists and destroyed several of their gatherings and machine-gun-equipped vehicles east of Hmeima and Al Kadir in the eastern countryside of the province.The Syrian Air Force also heavily pounded ISIS positions in Hama province and destroyed one of their armored vehicles, in addition to a large number of their mortar launcher east of Ethryia in the eastern countryside of the province.The military sources later reported that further airstrikes were carried out, destroying several ISIS gatherings, machine-gun-equipped vehicles and a large number of terrorists, west of Al Fhaidi Station, the surrounding areas of Beir Al Rmailan, Tal Rajoum, and south of Al Zamleh in the southern countryside of Raqqah province.