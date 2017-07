© Russia Insider



The Rainbow Totenkopf combines NATO's appreciation for the LGBT community with its appreciation for SS veterans As we reported , in May NATO marked the "International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia" with a special NATO/LGBT flag . But thenSeeing NATO is able to get behind such a wide variety of causes,—and adopted symbols which better represent its diverse values.Specifically we think NATO should adopt this flag, the Rainbow Totenkopf:As an extra bonus for the Russia-baiting alliance the flag combines the two things Kremlin hates the most: Nazis and LGBT advocacy.