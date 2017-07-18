© Russia Insider
The Rainbow Totenkopf combines NATO's appreciation for the LGBT community with its appreciation for SS veterans

As we reported, in May NATO marked the "International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia" with a special NATO/LGBT flag. But then the other day it valorized Latvia's anti-Soviet 'Forest Brothers' guerrillas, who by and large were veterans of the Waffen SS.

Seeing NATO is able to get behind such a wide variety of causes, it is probably time it dumped its bland blue flag—which as far as we are aware does not stand for anything—and adopted symbols which better represent its diverse values.

Specifically we think NATO should adopt this flag, the Rainbow Totenkopf:

Combining the vivid colors of the LGBT rights movement, with a beloved symbol of the SS—the death's head—this flag could superbly capture what NATO stands for in 2017.

As an extra bonus for the Russia-baiting alliance the flag combines the two things Kremlin hates the most: Nazis and LGBT advocacy.

