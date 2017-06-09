"As part of the advance of the Syrian army and militia on Daesh's (ISIS) positions, the control over 105 kilometres of the Syrian-Jordanian border has been restored



The efforts of the government forces on establishing full control over the Syrian-Jordanian border and the border with Iraq continue."

"The coalition (US) air forces and the strongholds of the forces of New Syrian Army (now known as the Revolutionary Commando Army) have blocked the way of the government forces, tasked with defeating IS (ISIS) groups."

The move will help stop the inflow of terrorists into southern Syria.Fierce fighting with ISIS and US backed jihadists in southern Syria has been ongoing for months. In June, two convoys of Syrian and allied soldiers came under fire from US forces illegally operating in the desert areas of southern Syria near the borders with Iraq and Jordan.The Russian General Staff who work closely with the Syrian Arab Army as part of the anti-terrorist coalition in the country issued the following statement as offered by Russian Colonel General Sergey Surovikin,This not only will help seal off areas where militants can enter Syria but crucially it will send a clear message to the Jordanian armed forces that their presence will not be allowed nor tolerated in Syria.This comes as Russia offers further condemnation to American acts of aggression against Syrian troops fighting terrorists.Colonel General Sergey Surovikin spoke of Russia's view saying,He further encouraged the United States to commit to an actual fight against terrorism by helping rather than hindering efforts of the legitimate Syrian led coalition.Further unconfirmed reports suggest that the Syrian Arab Army and allied forces have pushed closer to the Iraqi border where they rendezvoused with allied Iraqi troops and Iraqi Shi'a volunteers.The overall effect of these recent developments means that the Syrian Arab Army now has more or less a clear path to Deir ez-Zor, one of the last major ISIS strongholds in Syria.