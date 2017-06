© Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters

Explaining to the Senate why he chose to leak his notes about meetings with President Donald Trump through a personal friend, former FBI Director James Comey had some fun at the media's expense, comparing reporters staking out his house to beach seagulls.Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday , a month after he was fired by Trump,"I was actually going out of town with my wife to hide, and I was worried it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach,"Comey said, drawing chuckles from the gallery.The "ground-nesting carnivores, which take live food or scavenge opportunistically," as Wikipedia puts it, have long been the bane of beach-goers. Some of the reporters, however, seemed to embrace the term, while Comey's moment of levity prompted many a joke on social media.Later in the hearing,He agreed with Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) that a February 14 New York Times article about