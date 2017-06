© AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN



While the city of Aleppo was liberated late 2016, the Syrian army's fight against terrorist groups continues in the province of Aleppo.Surovikin said.Last week, the Syrian army destroyed a major Daesh stronghold in the Aleppo province, an army source told Sputnik Over the last week, the Syrian government forces eliminated 1,200 Daesh terrorists in the region