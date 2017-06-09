Earth Changes
Powerful storm heading for South Florida days after torrential rains cause flooding
NBC 6 South Florida
Thu, 08 Jun 2017 19:42 UTC
There were no flood watches or warnings in effect Thursday but that could change by the afternoon.
Heavy flooding was reported Wednesday throughout Broward, including the parking lot of the Sawgrass Mills mall, which had to close Wednesday and remained closed Thursday due to the flooding.
In Davie, heavy flooding was reported on some streets, including in the area of Southwest 130th Avenue and 7th Court. One resident said he was going to Home Depot to get sandbags for himself and his neighbors to protect from flooding.
"I'm trying to help out my neighbors, I'm a caring person. I lived in the neighborhood a long time, I see people's homes are getting in bad shape," Mitch Gerber said.
Also in Davie, at the Sunshine Village mobile home park on Southwest 5th Street, the Red Cross responded to assist residents.
"We didn't want the water to rise any higher, I mean it's like two steps away from my door," Davie resident Angel Munoz said. "I'm glad we've had a break but I don't know if there's more coming, I think there is more coming right? I'm concerned about that."
The Coral Springs Fire Department said one of their canals was high, making it difficult for water to move out quickly. They urged residents to move vehicles to high ground and avoid driving after dark if possible.
In Hollywood, drivers were having a tough time getting across streets, including on Stirling Road west of the Florida's Turnpike.
"Pack your rain gear, extra patience and extra time on the roads this morning," Hollywood Police tweeted.
Flooding was also reported in Sunrise, Weston, Lauderhill, and Southwest Ranches.
Officials at American Heritage in Plantation said they were experiencing heavy flooding at the school, but no students were affected since classes ended May 31.
In Plantation Acres, homeowner Deanna Fonseca said she had to rescue her chickens from flooding on her low-lying area.
"Chippy was underwater up to his neck, I had to put him in a bathtub with towels wrapped around him," she said. "We had to move everything out at 1 o'clock in the morning."
The heavy rain was causing flights to be canceled at both of South Florida's major airports Wednesday and into Thursday. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported 81 delays and 12 cancellations Thursday morning. There were another 18 cancellations reported at Miami International Airport Thursday morning.
Some areas of South Florida had double digit rain totals on Tuesday, with Plantation reporting over 11 inches of rain while Deerfield Beach and Coral Springs had locations reporting just over 10 inches.
The wet pattern will continue into the weekend before we start to dry out, hopefully by Sunday.
