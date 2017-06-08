Six or more inches (15 cm) of snow are possible this weekend across the highest elevations of the Washington and Oregon Cascades.

Several inches of snow could also hit higher parts of Idaho, western Montana, western Wyoming, northeast Utah, and northern Colorado into Tuesday, according to the Weather Channel.

With temperatures running 10 to 20 degrees colder than average at times, snow levels are forecast to fall to between 5,000 and 6,500 feet.

Where's all that vaunted global warming?!!

Thanks to Dean Koehler, Craig Adkins and Gordon Broussard for this link