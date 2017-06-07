© REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic

"Tehran MP Elias Hazrati has said that the assailants were armed with two Kalashnikovs and a handgun".

Iranian officials are monitoring the situations closely.ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. If the claim is true it would make today's atrocity the first ISIS attack inside Iran.According to initial reports from Press TV, at least four gunmen opened fire on security guards at the Parliament building.Press TV now reports that one of the men, now described by Iranian sources as terrorists, blew himself up on the fourth floor of the Iranian Parliament building.Iran's Press TV reports,One of the terrorists at the Mausoleum is said to have blown himself up using a suicide belt.The choice of targets indicate a clear political motive, designed to strike at the heart of the Iranian Revolution.ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, though this claim must be thoroughly examined asPrevious attacks in Iran have been carried out by the far-left terrorist group Mojahedin-e Khalq.Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the group enjoyed support from Iraq and had an on and off relationship with the United States.In 2009, the group was banned in Iraq and have since located to NATO member state Albania where they have linked up with local terrorist factions.Other targeted attacks and assassinations in Iran have been blamed on Israel's secret intelligence service, Mossad,including a string of assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists which took place between 2010 and 2012.No one has yet to claim responsibility to today's attacks.