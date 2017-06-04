

A "Hollow" Man Who Was "Unwilling to Fight the Good Fight"

An Ugly Offer: Money for Silence

"A Work of Historical Fiction"

The Revenge of Sheila Jager: "His Deep-Seated Need to be Loved and Admired"

"the seeds of his future failings were always present in Chicago. He made a series of calculated decisions when he began to map out his political life at the time and they involved some deep compromises. There is a familiar echo in the language he uses now to talk about the compromises he's always forced to make and the way he explained his future to me back then, saying in effect I 'wish' I could do this, but 'pragmatism and the reality of the world has forced me to do that.' From the bailout out to NSA to Egypt, it is always the same. The problem is that 'pragmatism' can very much look like what works best for the moment. Hence, the constant criticism that there is no strategic vision behind his decisions. Perhaps this pragmatism and need to just 'get along in the world' (by accepting the world as it is instead of trying to change it) stems from his deep-seated need to be loved and admired which has ultimately led him on the path to conformism and not down the path of greatness which I had hoped for him." (1065)

Or Maybe He Really Believed All that "Vacuous to Repressive Neoliberal" and "Pragmatism" Stuff

"In Chicago...we've gotten a foretaste of the new breed of foundation-hatched black communitarian voices; one of them, a smooth Harvard lawyer with impeccable do-good credentials and vacuous-to-repressive neoliberal politics, has won a state senate seat on a base mainly in the liberal foundation and development worlds. His fundamentally bootstrap line was softened by a patina of the rhetoric of authentic community, talk about meeting in kitchens, small-scale solutions to social problems, and the predictable elevation of process over program - the point where identity politics converges with old-fashioned middle-class reform in favoring form over substance."

Obama's public life has been a wretched monument to the dark power of the neoliberal corporate-financial and imperial agendas behind the progressive pretense of façade of telegenic and silver-tongued professional class politicos.

"Most modern presidents have claimed the title of 'pragmatist' for themselves. Richard Nixon was just as concerned as John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson to announce that he was not wedded to dogma, and that his administration would follow a realistic and flexible course. It has chiefly been the liberal presidents, however, who have captured the pragmatic label...For liberal presidents - and for those who have advised them - the essential mark of pragmatism is its 'tough-mindedness.' Pragmatism is equated with strength and intellectual and moral strength that can accept a world stripped of illusions and can take the facts unadorned. Committed to liberal objectives, yet free from liberal sentimentality, the pragmatic liberal sees himself as grappling with brute and unpleasant facts of political reality in order to humanize and soften those facts...The great enemy for pragmatic liberals is ideology...An illusory objectivity is one of the pillars of pragmatic 'tough-mindedness.' The second pillar is readiness for power. Pragmatists are interested in what works; their prime criterion of value is success...[and] as a believer in concrete results, the pragmatist is ineluctably drawn to power. For it is power that gets things done most easily, that makes things work most successfully." (Pragmatic Illusions, 283-84, emphasis added).

A Fully Minted Neoliberal Early On

"Whenever we blame society for everything, or blame white racism for everything, then inevitably we're giving away our own power...if we can get start getting beyond some of these old divisions [of race, place, and class] and look at the possibilities of crafting pragmatic, practical strategies that are going to focus on what's going to make it work and less about whether it fits into one ideological mold or another."

Curious Deletions: MacFaquhar, Marxists, and the Ruling Class Sponsors

On Love and Admiration

The Biggest Omission: Empire

"Problems Out There with the Situation of African-Americans in Society"

King v. Obama

Obama took a very different path, one that enlisted him in service both to narcissistic self and to each of the very triple evils (and other ones as well) that King dedicated his life to resisting.