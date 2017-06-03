A man has died after he was struck by lightning on a Suffolk golf course.Philip Shard, 60, died in hospital last week after being struck and collapsed while playing golf at the Fynn Valley Golf Club, Witnesham last Saturday.The club said it was a "tragic incident". A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said crews "treated a man, believed to be in his 60s, who was in cardiac arrest".Mr Shard was married and lived in Rushmere, near Ipswich.The spokesman added: "Following treatment at the scene, he was resuscitated and taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance in a critical condition."Tony Tyrrell, club owner and secretary, said: "Everyone at the club is horrified by it. It's a dreadful thing to have happened and our thoughts are with his family."He only became a member a couple of months ago and he quickly became well known to the regulars."