© East Idaho News



"Missing 411" is available for purchase on DVD and Blu-ray. Click here for more information.

"Missing 411" examines five American kids who vanished from forests or national parks under similar circumstances over several decades. DeOrr Kunz, an Idaho Falls toddler who vanished while on a camping trip at Lemhi County's Timber Creek Campground in July 2015, is a prominent focus of the 90 minute documentary."We decided this was a case that definitely needed to be featured in our film, not only because of the mysterious aspects of DeOrr's disappearance but also the social media outburst that accompanied it," Benjamin Paulides, co-director and producer of "Missing 411," tells EastIdahoNews.com.Paulides and Michael DeGrazier visited east Idaho in October 2015 and interviewed DeOrr's parents, grandmother, investigators and others connected to the case. (Editor's note: EastIdahoNews.com News Director Nate Eaton was interviewed and appears in the documentary)."Missing 411" also features the story of a young boy who vanished while in a youth camp next to Rocky Mountain National Park in the 1950s, a child who disappeared while in Colorado's Cougar Canyon, a missing boy in Northern Oregon and another boy missing from Idaho."It was a tough six-month shoot because you're going to these cases that are intentionally unexplained and you're talking to family members who are very distraught and don't have closure," Paulides says.Paulides hopes DeOrr is still alive and that the film may help get some answers in the case. He says he's "intrigued as anyone else" as to what happens next in the investigation.