A major search and rescue mission is underway for 81 people still missing from a devastating cyclone that killed at least seven people.Cyclone Mora, which ravaged the north east with 85mph winds, also injured 50 and left thousands of people destitute and homeless in Bangladesh and northeast India.Among them are 81 fishermen from Cox's Bazar, a sliver of land in southeast Bangladesh bordering Myanmar.The men have not been seen since the cyclone first ravaged the area on Tuesday.'Still 81 fishermen are missing out of 144 fishermen,' Mostaque Ahmed, head of the Cox's Bazar Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association, said.'The Bangladesh Naval Force has rescued 33, and the Indian Naval Force has rescued 30.'Both the Bangladeshi and Indian air forces are now stepping in to help with the search, using helicopters to fly over the water in the hopes of finding more missing people.A major settlement of Muslim Rohingya refugee camps in the area bore the brunt of the storm.The Rohingya had fled their homes in northwest Myanmar to escape communal violence and a military crackdown.It's estimated that in total there are around 350,000 Rohingyas in Bangladesh following a new influx last October, when the Myanmar army launched an offensive in response to insurgent attacks.Before the storm roared in from the Bay of Bengal earlier in the week, authorities in Cox's Bazar and the neighbouring Chittagong district tried to perform a mass evacuation of those 350,000 people from low-lying areas.'Though [some of] the fishermen were rescued, most of the boats - the main instrument for our survival - are totally damaged and it is not possible to get them replaced quickly as we are not solvent,' Ahmed said.'Still, we are grateful to the government, as now the air force with helicopters is searching for the remaining missing firemen.'Cyclone Mora formed after heavy monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides in Sri Lanka, off India's southern tip, killing 202 people.Sri Lankan authorities had launched a plea for help from the international community on Sunday, as more than 100,000 people were left displaced by the extreme weather.