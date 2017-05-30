Thousands of holidaymakers have been forced to abandon getaways across the country as an "intense, dangerous supercellular storm" struck last night.Britain's bank holiday "weather curse" has dampened spirits as Brits quit resorts early due to unsettled conditions threatening thundery downpours, flooding and power cuts.In some regions, up to a month's worth of rain could fall in one hour today with deluges delivering up to 40mm.The Met Office said the UK was hit with around 70,000 lightning strikes overnight - sparking safety fears across the nation.A terrifying lightning map shows where the 70,000 lightning bolts were recorded over UK land over the weekend.The weekend's 70,000 lightning strikes contained a massive 17.5million kWh of energy - enough to boil water for 630 million cups of tea.Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "Sunday night's spectacular lightning storm saw parts of the south-east affected, with the most powerful impacts through the English Channel."More thundery showers were a risk in the east and west on Monday afternoon, which could lead to localised flooding."A changeable week is ahead, with Tuesday showers and 40-50mph gale-force gusts on high ground in northern England and Scotland."Wednesday looks sunny with the high teens to low 20s - but a rain band arrives in the west on Thursday and pushes across England on Friday, with a weekend of sunshine and showers following."