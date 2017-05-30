© Geoffrey Swaine



up to 500 flashes a minute.

More than 120,000 flashes of lightning were recorded in 12 hours over southeast England and northern France early yesterday as a superstorm "the size of Wales" swept across the Channel.Between 6pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday morning there wereThe storm battered Kent from about 1am after a sudden change of course, setting the roof of one house, in Staplehurst, on fire when it was hit by lightning. A second house, in Folkestone, was also struck. Residents described losing TV and phone signals.