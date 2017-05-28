© Kevork Djansezian / Global Look Press



Singer and songwriter Gregg Allman has died aged 69 from unknown causes. The musician found the 'Allman Brothers Band' along with his brother Duane, who died in 1971, shortly after they achieved commercial success."It is with deep sadness that we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia," the statement said."Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times."Their album would prove to be a breakthrough for the band, with 'At Fillmore East' considered to be amongst the greatest live albums in rock music history.Weeks after the album's release, Duane Allman, who played guitar on the recording, died in a motorcycle accident.Gregg continued to lead the band until its retirement in 2014, singing and playing keyboard in the group. ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons told Rolling Stone that Allman's music showed "a dark richness, a soulfulness that added one more color to the Allmans' rainbow."He was married and divorced six times, including to singer Cher in 1975. He is survived by three sons and two daughters.