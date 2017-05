© Romeo Ranoco / Reuters



the country's authorities have announced.Solicitor General Jose Calida told a news conference, according to Reuters.He added that Indonesians and Malaysians are among the Islamist radicals who are fighting the army. Meanwhile, an army spokesman saidincluding militants of Malaysian, Indonesian and "other nationalities.""What's happening in Mindanao is no longer a rebellion of Filipino citizens" butCalida added , as cited by InterAksyon news. The terrorist group is aiming to create an Islamic State "province" in Mindanao and will target anyone to achieve their objective, Calida warned."People they consider as infidels, whether Christians or Muslims, are also targets of opportunity," he said.On Thursday, Philippines' Western Mindanao Command (WESMINCOM) announced that, since Tuesday, at least 31 fighters of the IS-linked Maute group were killed in Marawi City.and 6 high-powered firearms were recovered by the troops," said Brig. Gen. Rolly Bautista, head of Joint Task Force ZamPeLan."Our troops are doing deliberate operations in areas we believe are still occupied or infested with the terrorists' presence. I specifically ordered our soldiers to locate and destroy these terrorists as soon as possible," Bautista added.The Philippines leader also promised to resign if extremists prove him incapable of maintaining peace in his country. "As president, if I cannot confront them, I will resign," Duterte said Wednesday. "If I am incompetent and incapable of keeping order in this country, let me step down and give the job to somebody else."