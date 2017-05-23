Puppet Masters
Duterte declares martial law on Philippines island amid ISIS-linked attacks
RT
Tue, 23 May 2017 18:04 UTC
Insurgents from the Maute group, Islamist extremists from the southern island of Mindanao, have been involved in clashes with government forces and the area is now on lockdown, according to Philippines authorities.
Local reports indicate the militants took over a medical center and established check points in the city.
Pictures on social media show the fighters, clad in black, moving through streets while heavily armed. They reportedly removed the Philippines flag from the medical center and replaced it with an IS standard.
President Duterte declared a 60-day martial law throughout the province of Mindanao as fighting continues to rage between Maute fighters and government forces. The public has been asked not to share any information which could "compromise operational security."
A government official said in a press conference Tuesday that the whole of Marawi city has been blacked out with snipers patrolling the streets as government troops continue to engage with the insurgents.
Duterte is cutting short his state visit to Moscow to return to the Philippines.
Eyewitnesses have reported that the Maute group, who are also known as the Islamic State of Lanao, have set fire to a jail and a college in the city.
Late last month Philippines security forces claimed they killed 36 Maute fighters and captured the rebels' base during a three-day operation.
Reader Comments
''Pictures on social media show the fighters, clad in black, moving through streets while heavily armed. They reportedly removed the Philippines flag from the medical center and replaced it with an IS standard.''
These fools are messing around with Duterte ? They have to be suicidal.
On another note... It happens at a time when Duterte is trying to distance the Philippines from the US. Weird coïncidence and timing. Why would ISIS attack a country trying to crawl out from under the US's thumb ? I could be mistaken but as far as I know the Philippines never went in the Middle East to fight them. So, what gives ? What did I miss ?
Well, it is interesting how ISIS threaten only those nations who refuse to toe the Washington line?
This is what happens when you tell the US to take a flying leap, then compound that by making nice with Russia and China. Duterte will deal with this very quickly, after all the US isn't helping fight ISIS there.
