© Erik de Castro / AFP



Insurgents from the Maute group, Islamist extremists from the southern island of Mindanao, have been involved in clashes with government forces and the area is now on lockdown, according to Philippines authorities.Local reports indicate thePictures on social media show the fighters, clad in black, moving through streets while heavily armed. They reportedly removed the Philippines flag from the medical center and replaced it with an IS standard.President Duterte declared a 60-day martial law throughout the province of Mindanao as fighting continues to rage between Maute fighters and government forces. The public has been asked not to share any information which could "compromise operational security."A government official said in a press conference Tuesday that the whole of Marawi city has been blacked out with snipers patrolling the streets as government troops continue to engage with the insurgents.Duterte is cutting short his state visit to Moscow to return to the Philippines.Eyewitnesses have reported thatLate last month Philippines security forces claimed they killed 36 Maute fighters and captured the rebels' base during a three-day operation.