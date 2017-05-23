When Boorowa farmer Robert Riles' ewe was having trouble giving birth to twins last Thursday, he believed an unusually large head on one of the unborn lambs was the problem.

"It was Thursday morning when I went down and I noticed she was having a lamb and I thought I'd give her a couple of hours, so I came to town, did my chores," Mr Riles said.

"I went back and she still didn't have it so I gave her another hour or two and it's no different. You could see she was uneasy and knew she was in trouble.

"I pulled it and it got to the shoulders and I couldn't pull it anymore, it was just too hard.

"So I had the winch on the front of my quadbike and I tied the back legs... and pulled the lamb and got it out that way."

Mr Riles then realised he got double what he bargained for.

One of the twins was a rare, two-headed lamb, which miraculously survived the birth on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Riles said he has never seen anything like it.

"It's the first time I've seen it," he said.

"Ears, eyes, unreal isn't it?"

Both heads were fully functioning but unfortunately, the lamb did not survive long after birth.

"I think there might be some people (who have seen this before) but not so perfect... but it was working, they were both alive, the heads," he said.

"It could have made history if it was alive."

Mr Riles said thankfully the four-year-old second cross ewe survived the trauma.

"The ewe is still going, the mother's right, she laid down for a day and she was walking... but I couldn't pick her out this morning," he said.

"She's going fine, she's doing well. She lost the first one too."

Mr Riles said he wasn't sure what he would do with the lamb now, however had plenty of interest from other farmers who wanted to look at the unique creature.

