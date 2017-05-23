One pupil was killed and 29 pupils and teachers were injured after lightning hit a school in Thailand's northwestern Tak province on Tuesday.According to daily newspaper Thai Rath, the pupils and teachers of Ban Mae Klong Yai School were relaxing under a big tree outside their classroom when lightning hit the tree at about 3 p.m. local time.The injured were rushed to a local hospital as they suffered numbness and temporary deafness.A 12-year-old boy died of serious injury in an intensive care unit at the hospital.