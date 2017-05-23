© Melissa Royle



A steady stream of people was making its way to Outer Cove beach Monday afternoon after a dead whale washed ashore in the area.The whale, which appears to be a humpback but has not yet to be confirmed, was lying on the rocky beach at the waterline, with waves moving the carcass back and forth as the surf washed over the dead animal. Curious adults and children made their way down the beach to examine the sad sight and to pose for photos. It wasn't known exactly how long the carcass had been on the beach but most of the onlookers thought it had probably washed up some time on Monday. Some people were a little overwhelmed as the onshore wind was blowing the odour of the decomposing animal directly at the sightseers.