Society's Child
Man who claimed responsibility for killing Russian Su-24 pilot in 2015 sentenced to five years for illegal weapons possession
Sputnik
Mon, 22 May 2017 16:43 UTC
"Today, a court in the [Turkish] city of Izmir concluded the trial about illegal possession of weapons by defendant Alparslan Celik and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment. The court did not raise the issue of his implication in the death of Russian pilot [Oleg] Peshkov, the investigation continues," Celik's lawyer Murat Ustundag told Sputnik.
A Turkish F-16 fighter shot down the Russian Su-24 combat jet near the Turkish border in Syria on November 24, 2015. Both pilots ejected. One of them was saved, but Oleg Peskov was killed by militants' fire from the ground. In the course of the rescue operation, a Russian marine was also killed.
Turkish ultranationalist Celik announced his responsibility for the murder. But after being arrested, he said he had not killed the pilot and ordered his subordinate militants not to open fire. Celik and 18 other individuals were accused of illegal possession of weapons.
"a stab in the back."
Russia has repeatedly said that Turkey should apologize for downing the plane and cover any material losses to the country and the pilot's family, as well as punish those responsible for the incident.
On June 27, the Kremlin's press office published a statement, in which it announced that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to apologize for the November 2015 incident.
Quote of the Day
In the end, we return to the question, just how much do you love truth? Do you really love truth or are you just curious? Do you love it enough to rebuild your understanding to conform to a reality that doesn't fit your current beliefs, and doesn't feel 120% happy? Do you love truth enough to continue seeking even when it hurts, when it reveals aspects of yourself (or human society, or the universe) that are shocking, complex and disturbing, or humbling, glorious and amazing - or even, when truth is far beyond human mind itself? Just how much do we love truth? It's a good question to ask ourselves, I think.
Democracy now err shillocracy now is a show I occasionally listen to at work. They focus on small things in truth while spouting propaganda about...
Knowledge and intelligence doesn't guarantee wisdom. Developing a neutral ego will help.
All the articles i've read say the same thing. Jellyfish thrive rapidly in a sick environment. They already are a problem in many places around...
" The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2001 that ICE officials cannot indefinitely jail illegal immigrants ordered deported if their countries refuse...
The first president that was bought, that I know of, was Woodrow Wilson. He gave us as presents the Federal Reserve and the Income Tax. A buddy of...
