Spectacular lightning displays have been captured on video over Oklahoma during severe storms on May 18, 2017. The storms also produced multiple tornadoes and tennis ball-sized hail This video from Live Storm Media shows incredible ground-to-cloud lightning.The following tweet shows upward-moving lightning shooting up from the TV and radio towers in Oklahoma City.Further lightning footage was captured over Norman, Oklahoma. (Credit: Mary Brinkley via Storyful