© Twitter
Ground-to-cloud lightning over Oklahoma City
Spectacular lightning displays have been captured on video over Oklahoma during severe storms on May 18, 2017. The storms also produced multiple tornadoes and tennis ball-sized hail.

This video from Live Storm Media shows incredible ground-to-cloud lightning.


The following tweet shows upward-moving lightning shooting up from the TV and radio towers in Oklahoma City.


Further lightning footage was captured over Norman, Oklahoma. (Credit: Mary Brinkley via Storyful)