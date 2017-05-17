This kind of legislation thus gives large corporations government-like political status and god-like powers over the individual and further widens the gap between the rich and poor. But even more importantly this kind of legislation strips away intimate individual medical privacy and further solidifies the global control grid being created by the ruling elite as they attempt to complete their new world order plans of permanent human enslavement. No need to imagine how this "future" new world order enslavement will look like anymore. We're seeing it all being rolled out in real-time and in broad daylight for the world to see.
As I discuss in my video below, all of this is part of the Communist-Globalist "peaceful revolution" strategy which is designed to financially neutralize the individual by first making the individual financially dependent on the state or the rulers, and then the threat of having all their food and survival (work related) income taken away is enough to "peacefully" silence the individual into submission.
Writer Dena Schmidt at NaturalHealth365.com writes regarding this latest bill:
While Republican congresswoman Virginia Foxx is the main sponsor of H.R. 1313, she is not the originator of the legislation. It is actually part of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.Solutions:
Obamacare already threatens to assess penalties, surcharges and higher health insurance premiums to businesses and workers who refuse vaccinations - which the healthcare legislation refers to as "disease prevention."
It's time to pay attention and fight back. Organize your counterattack smartly, effectively and efficiently. Start somewhere and then build from there knowing that every voice counts. Below Schmidt explains some of the politics behind this resolution and offers a way to take action:
The National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) calls the H.R. 1313 bill a threat to both businesses and the people employed by them. Instead of allowing for free choice in health and wellness decisions, the legislation would attempt to implement a "carrot and stick" method for "strongly compelling" businesses and workers to accept the agendas of big pharma and its paid-off government officials.All of this serves to remind us that science has been undermined by the ruling elite and that government pseudoscience has taken its place. This politicized science is then used to make claims which are then used to take away your rights. So first let's be mindful of how this problem began and then let's fight back with awareness, information-spreading and do what we can to introduce our own new bills to secure our right to privacy and health. Let's remind both governments and large corporations that our right to natural health and personal physical and mental well being is inalienable and cannot be taken away.
The National Vaccine Information Center is urging concerned citizens to contact their own representatives and senators to express their views about H.R. 1313. When doing so, please remember to express your opinions intelligently and respectfully - you are far more likely to be heard if you are firm but polite when explaining your point of view.
