Key word = hope

I saw this quote on CNN.com today: "The episode is the latest woe for Trump, whose administration is engulfed in a series of scandals linked to Russia."A "series of scandals linked to Russia"? Would it be equally accurate to characterize it asToday's headline news is that an alleged Comey memo indicates President Trump tried to obstruct justice in the Flynn investigation by saying to Comey in a private meeting, "I hope you can let this go."How did the New York Times characterize Trump's expression of hope?Do you see Trump asking Comey to end the Flynn investigation in the quote "I hope you can let this go"?All I see in that sentence is "duh." Obviously Trump HOPED his friend and advisor Flynn would be okay. Did it need to be said? Was there some confusion on this point with Comey? Did Comey enter the meeting thinking maybe President Trump wanted to see his friend and advisor Flynn get eaten by the system?I'm no lawyer, but I can't see any judge or jury in the United States prosecuting someone for expressing a hope that the future turns out well for his friend.Watch the headlines and pundits today transmogrify "hope" into "asked to end the Flynn investigation."I also think we are seeing with the recent leaks the first phase of Mutually Assured Destruction of our government. The leaks will destroy Trump if they continue.The next President to sit in the White House will be leaked to the point of ineffectiveness. And that's how the Republic dies.That isn't necessarily bad news. The Republic form of government doesn't make sense in the modern world anyway. We already evolved into a form of direct democracy via social media and polling. Our politicians can't risk going against a big majority - even for noble reasons - because social media will organize to drive that person out of office over the issue. In effect, we are already a direct democracy.If you can sit passively while watching the Opposition Media turn "hope" into "asked Comey to end the investigation," you are part of the slow assassination of President Trump. And you are also part of the slow assassination of the next president, and the next. If Trump goes down from leaks, Mutually Assured Destruction kicks in automatically.On the plus side, the public has the power and the moral authority to strip the Opposition Media of its power and take control of the government via the weight of public opinion. But that probably won't happen because of our old friend confirmation bias. Confirmation bias makes the innocent word "hope" look like "Asked him to end the investigation." Trump's critics will see it that way. And if they do, your next president might be Elizabeth Warren.She should last about two years.