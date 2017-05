© Steve Marcus/Reuters

A Nevada civil rights group wants to prohibit police from using chokeholds after a Las Vegas officer killed a man who was allegedly "acting erratic" at a hotel with a move designed to render the recipient unconscious without restricting air.Early Sunday morning, two officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were approached by a yet to be identified man inside The Venetian hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The unarmed man wasand told police that people were chasing him. He then ran off, with the unidentified officers in pursuit, according to a police news release.Outside The Venetian, the man reportedly attempted to open a pickup truck, but was unsuccessful. At this point, one officer shot him with a Taser. Though the Taser shot hadaccording to police,LVNR is not considered deadly force by the Las Vegas Police Department, which trains most of its officers in the technique. Yet, Sunday's death is enough for the department to outlaw the hold, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nevada, Tod Story, said.said Story, according to KSNV.The local coroner's office has yet to release the official cause of death in the case, but the Metro's Force Investigation Team & Critical Incident Review Team has begun an investigation into the matter, according to police.The LVNR technique was most infamously used on Eric Garner in Staten Island, New York. In July 2014, Garner was approached by New York City police officers for selling loose cigarettes. As the confrontation escalated, NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo put Garner in the hold. Garner later died at a nearby hospital. The medical examiner's office later determined that the chokehold had been the main factor contributing to Garner's death.A video of the encounter filmed by a bystander later sparked nationwide outcry, but a grand jury chose not to indict Pantaleo in the case.