© Siegfried Modola / Reuters

The media's constant focus on US President Donald Trump means the risk of famine in Africa and the Middle East is being overshadowed, the head of the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said, adding that the issue is a "reality," not "fake news.""We've got to break through all of the smoke," he said, as quoted by AP. "This is not fake news, this is reality."Beasley, the former governor of South Carolina, also expressed a need to "rise above all the confusion," particularly in "high-donor states" such as the US."So we're making an appeal today for the donors to step up to the game even more," he said.His comments came after the WFP and the UN refugee agency updated an appeal for $1.4 billion to help refugees fleeing South Sudan. The $1.4 billion figure represents nearly double the $781 million the agencies previously said they needed - only 14 percent of which has been provided.South Sudan - which has been embroiled in a brutal civil war since December 2013 - has become the source of "the world's fastest growing refugee crisis," with some 1.8 million people - including 1 million children - seeking refuge in six neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.Yemen, which is also engaged in a civil war, is similarly facing a dire hunger situation, along with a cholera outbreak which has so far killed 115 people. An additional 8,500 others are also suffering from the illness, according to medics.Although Beasley credited the US government's recent supplemental appropriations bill on Monday, which "stepped up with $990 million in famine relief," he stressed that 2018 funding "is going to be a dog fight."