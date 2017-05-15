What Happened?

What Happened Next?

Sixty-nine years ago, the state of Israel was born following the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians by Israeli forces.What: The Palestinian Nakba (catastrophe)When: 15 May 1948Where: PalestineOn 14 May 1948, David Ben-Gurion, the executive head of the World Zionist Organisation, declared the establishment of the State of Israel. Israelis mark the event as their "Independence Day". Ever since, 15 May has been remembered internationally as Nakba Day.Nakba Day commemorates the forced displacement of more than half the Palestinian population;The day is also marked in Palestinian communities across the world in remembrance of the brutal end to three decades of struggle for Palestinian self-determination in historic Palestine. Their right to self-rule was denied first by the British and then quashed by a new Israeli state.In addition to the many hundreds of thousands of Palestinians that were forced into exile,Nearly a million Palestinians had been displaced. Some were subjected to misery under a military rule in the new State of Israel. They were prevented from returning to their homes, even when military rule was lifted 20 years later, and continued to face extreme discrimination.. The UN mobilised humanitarian relief for the Palestinian refugees, setting up United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the process. It passed Resolution 194 which called on Israel to permit Palestinians to return to their homes and to compensate the hundreds of thousands of refugees for their losses. Israel has failed to do either.Seventy years on from the Nakba, Palestinians seem to move from one cycle of oppression to another. They remain stateless and the vast majority continue to suffer under a brutal Israeli occupation.