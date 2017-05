© Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters

Governor Phil Scott is expected to sign a bill that would make Vermont the first US state to legalize marijuana for recreational use through legislation, rather than a voter initiative. Scott indicated he had concerns about the bill but is "not opposed."However, public consumption and private sales would remain against the law.The bill was identical to one passed by the Senate that also set up a commission to study the best way to regulate and tax marijuana.It now on the desk of Republican Governor Phil Scott for consideration. His spokeswoman said he's not philosophically opposed to legalizing marijuana but must be sure the bill answer certain public safety and health questions."He'll review the bill when received to determine if those questions are addressed," spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley said after the vote, according to AP.The governor's office is now reviewing the draft legislation which could take a few weeks.Before passing the law, lawmakers engaged in an hour long debate on the issue. "This is voting for trouble. We've had a lot of problems, and this is only going to make it worse," said Rep, Ben Joseph, (D-North Hero), according to AP. Others who oppose the bill say the state already has a heroin crisis.Three years ago, then governor Peter Shumlin devoted his entire State of the State address to the crisis, focusing attention and resources on the public health problem before it became a nationwide issue. Despite those efforts, the "crisis" is still claiming lives. Figures, obtained by Seven Days , show that 100 Vermonters died from fatal opiate overdoses in 2016."I would contend it is irresponsible to not get a handle on this issue," Rep. Susan Buckholz said.The state legalized medical marijuana use in 2004. In 2013, former Governor Shumlin signed a bill that decriminalized marijuana possession of 1 ounce or less to a civil infraction.Eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized the recreational use of small amounts of marijuana. The vote by Vermont lawmakers is the first to legalize the drug separate from a voter initiative.