Exposing Democrat party hypocrisy, and stupidity, is so simple.
With one tweet and little video montage, President Trump exposed the Democrats hypocrisy after the James Comey firing.
Trump tweeted yesterday...
The Democrats should be ashamed. This is a disgrace!
#DrainTheSwamp
The video attached to the tweet crushes the entire snowflake, fake tears, fake outrage, liberal left Comey shock.
Trump preceded the tweet with this gem...
Comment:
Of course this won't stop the crazies from claiming that Trump fired Comey because he was 'too close to finding out the truth'. One nice little gem from Twitter:
This conveniently ignores the fact that intel head Clapper admitted
there was no evidence of any Trump/Russia collusion. It's all made up, but the witch hunt is very real and is becoming more tyrannical by the day:
