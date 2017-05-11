© Reuters
Exposing Democrat party hypocrisy, and stupidity, is so simple.

With one tweet and little video montage, President Trump exposed the Democrats hypocrisy after the James Comey firing.

Trump tweeted yesterday...
The Democrats should be ashamed. This is a disgrace!
#DrainTheSwamp
The video attached to the tweet crushes the entire snowflake, fake tears, fake outrage, liberal left Comey shock.


Trump preceded the tweet with this gem...