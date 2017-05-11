© Paul Dean



The bombshell US Department of Defense files, from 2002, contains a manual on how to snap spaceships.There are 27 pages in the document titled "DoD Instruction 5040.6, Life-Cycle Management of DoD Visual Information (VI)".It contains a section on how to document UFOs.Section 21 of Chapter 5 of the document says: "The following table concerns imagery that records UFOs and other aerial phenomena not obviously identifiable as conventional aircraft or missiles."The table also lists the priority assigned to each category of imagery and provides relevant handling instructions."It says the military should make digital copies and send all media to the Defence Visual Information Center.Paul Dean, the UFO researcher and blogger who uncovered these documents via the Freedom of Information Act, was gobsmacked.Speaking to Mysterious Universe, he said: "What's particularly odd about that the table of what to photograph and what not to, is that it doesn't vaguely say 'UFOs...'"It lays out fully both 'Unidentified Flying Objects' with descriptors, and then 'Aerial Phenomena...' with descriptors."It also blows out of the water the widely held belief the US stopped documenting and researching UFOs after the 1960s ended.Dean points out the documents do not link UFOs to aliens.But he adds: "How can they keep a straight face about the UFO issue when they shove it in plain English for the Armed Forces to digest."It's actually asking for photos of damn UFOs."