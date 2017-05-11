Good grief. The US media are hounding the entire Russian government about James Comey's firing. Do they have any idea how ridiculous they look, chasing down Russian officials and asking them to comment on domestic US issues?
Obviously not.
First they came for Lavrov — and Lavrov did what Lavrov does best.
Then they ambushed Putin at a hockey game. And Russia's president did not disappoint:
.Question: How will the firing of James Comey affect US-Russia relations?
Putin: There will be no effect. Your question seems ridiculous to me. Don't be angry with me.
We have nothing to do with that. President Trump is acting in accordance with his competence and in accordance with his law and Constitution.
And what about us? Why us? You see I'm going to go play hockey. You're invited.
