A father-son duo was killed on the spot following a lightning strike at a field in Periyapatna in Mysuru on Tuesday.Beeregowda, 47, and his son Shivakumar, 14, residents of Makoda Shetty Halli in the taluk, were at work when they were struck by lightning. Police said the duo was taking shelter under a tree after it started raining heavily around 2.45pm. The rain was accompanied by thunderstorms, and the tree under which they were standing was struck by lightning.Periyapatna police said some villagers were at the field at the time of incident.