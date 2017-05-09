© Barbara Evelyn Marie / Facebook
You'll never look at a coconut drink the same way again. Next time you reach for some of that tropical goodness it might be wise to check the contents before getting stuck in.

That's because a New York woman claimed she fell ill after swallowing "some kind of animal" discovered at the bottom of her coconut water carton.

Barbara Cline shared images of what appears to be some kind of squid-like creature in a Facebook post.

Cline posted the horrifying images to her social media account in late April, but the post has gone viral this week, being shared more than 50,000 times since.


"I was sick to my stomach since I had this last night. I don't know what it is. It looks like mold but I am highly convinced that it's something else," Cline is quoted as saying in Britain's Telegraph newspaper.

"I've got told it looks like a mouse, I got told it looks like a squid, I got told it looks like a bunch of things - that's why I would like for somebody to get it tested for me that has more authority than me," said Cline.

"I understand that products get mouldy and products get mispackaged and sometimes spoil but this is just too much for me," she added.


However, Cline insists that the sickening Vita Coco Pure Coconut Water drink was well within its sell-by date and only became suspicious when she "heard stuff bouncing around" inside the carton.

She then cut the carton open with a knife and discovered the horrifying creature inside.


"There were four of them all together, maybe five and I swallowed one of them," she said.


A spokesman for the company said: "We have been in touch with the consumer, Barbara Marie (Cline), multiple times since April 26, 2017. We asked Ms Marie for the product information for this unit on April 26, 2017, so that we could report the issue to quality control and investigate it further, but only received that information on Friday, May 5, 2017."

"As it stands now, we are reviewing Ms Marie's claim thoroughly so we can assist her in the best manner possible," the spokesman added.