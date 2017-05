© AFP PHOTO / POOL / PHILIPPE WOJAZER



See you on the barricades, babe

An Orwellian shock of the new

So in the end the West was saved by the election of Emmanuel Macron as President of France: relief in Brussels, a buoyant eurozone, rallies in Asian markets.This was a referendum on the EU - and the EU, in its current set-up, won.Cyberwar had to be part of the picture. No one knows where the MacronLeaks came from - a last minute, massive online dump of Macron campaign hacked emails. WikiLeaks certified the documents it had time to review as legitimate.That did not stop the Macron galaxy from immediately blaming it on Russia. Le Monde, a once-great paper now owned by three influential Macron backers, faithfully mirrored his campaign's denunciation of RT and Sputnik, information technology attacks and, in general, the interference of Russia in the elections.After a brief stint at the Ministry of Finance, a movement, En Marche! was set up for him by a network of powerful players and think tanks. Now, the presidency. Welcome to the revolving door, Moet & Chandon-style.In the last TV face-off with Marine Le Pen, Macron did not shy from displaying condescending/rude streaks and even raked some extra percentage points by hammering "Marine" as a misinformed, corrupt, "hate-filled" nationalist liar who "feeds off France's misery" and would precipitate "civil war."That may in fact come back to haunt him. Macron is bound to be a carrier of France's internal devaluation; a champion of wage "rigor," whose counterpoint will be a boom of under-employment; and a champion of increasing precariousness on the road to boost competitiveness.Big Business lauds his idea of cutting corporate tax from 33% to 25% (the European average).Macron is more likely to be the new Tony Blair or, in a more disastrous vein, the new [former Italian PM Matteo] Renzi.France is now viciously divided into five blocks - with very little uniting them: Macron's En Marche! movement; Marine Le Pen's National Front, which will be recomposed and expanded; Jean-Luc Mélenchon's Disobedient France, which is bound to lead a New Left; the shattered Republicans, or the traditional French Right, which badly needs a new leader after the François Fillon debacle; and the virtually destroyed Socialists post-Hollande.Even before the vote, the always sharp and delightfully provocative philosopher Michel Onfray, author of Decadence, the best book of the year and founder of the Popular University of Caen, identified some of the main players behind the Macron bandwagon: the "bellicose" philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy; Le Monde's Pierre Bergé; Jacques Attali - who almost single-handedly turned the Soclalists into hardcore neoliberals; eminence grise Alain Minc; former MSF head Bernard Kouchner; and former May 1968 stalwart Daniel Cohn-Bendit - "In other words, the feral promoters of a liberal policy that allowed Marine Le Pen to hit her highest score ever."All of the above are faithful servants of the French deep state. I have outlined in Asia Times how the Macron hologram was manufactured. But to see how the deep state managed to sell him, it's essential to refer to philosopher Jean-Claude Michea, a disciple of George Orwell and Christopher Lasch, and author of the recently published Notre Ennemi, Le Capital.Michea emphasizes the original, historical meaning of "populism" in Czarist Russia; a current within the socialist movement - much admired by Marx and Engels - according to which peasants, artisans and small entrepreneurs would have their place of honor in a developed socialist economy.Michea also notes that now it's much easier to be a Left neoliberal than a Right neoliberal; in France, these Left neoliberals belong to the very closed circuit of the "Young Leaders" adopted by the French American Foundation. French Big Business and high finance - essentially, the French ruling class - immediately understood that an Old Catholic Right candidate like François Fillon would never fly; they needed a new brand for the same bottle.