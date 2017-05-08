© Alaska Earthquake Center



The Alaska Earthquake Information Center says a magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit the central part of the state.The center says the earthquake had an epicenter 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Pleasant Valley, a town of about 700 residents at 9:09 p.m. local time Sunday. The earthquake had a depth of 6.8 miles (11 kilometers.)The earthquake was the fourth to hit Alaska over the weekend.There were no reports of injuries or damage.Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit the Cook Inlet region at 11:58 a.m. near Tyonek, a town of about 200 residents. The earthquake had a depth of about 6 miles (10 kilometers.)On Saturday, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck in the Kenai Peninsula region at 8:25 p.m. local time Saturday. The center reported hours earlier that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain. The quake struck about 12:43 p.m. in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians.Source:AP