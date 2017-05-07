© Ako Rasheed / Reuters

An Islamic State suicide bomber carried out an attack on a base hosting US military advisors in Iraq's Kirkuk province early on Sunday, reportedly leaving at least two people dead and six wounded.The K1 base near the town of Hawija, which has been controlled by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) since 2014, was assaulted by five militants at around 2:45am local time, Kurdistan 24 reported.All of those killed and injured were reportedly Kurdish troops.US Central Command confirmed to TASS that the attack on the K1 base had taken place, calling it "unsuccessful," while noting that no US-led anti-IS coalition servicemen had been killed or injured.Islamic State later took responsibility, claiming that it had been targeting "crusaders and apostates."The Kurds have been one of the most active players in Iraq's US-backed military campaign against the jihadist militants.The terrorist group has recently been stepping up its attacks on civilians and security installations across the country as anti-IS forces advance on its stronghold in Mosul.